Left Menu

Three new Omicron cases reported in Taiwan

Taiwan has reported three cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, local media reported on Saturday.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 11-12-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 20:15 IST
Three new Omicron cases reported in Taiwan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan has reported three cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, local media reported on Saturday. According to Taiwan News, a Taiwanese woman, 30, returning from Eswatini was Taiwan's first case of COVID-19's Omicron variant.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday said a traveller from the United States and one from the United Kingdom had also been diagnosed with the new variant. The announcement of the two additional Omicron cases by the CECC came just two hours after the news that the Taiwanese woman who had visited Eswatini was Taiwan's first incidence of the COVID variant, Taiwan News reported.

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year. The WHO named the new COVID-19 strain as Omicron and later classified it as a 'variant of concern'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021