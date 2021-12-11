Palestine holds municipal elections on West Bank: Central commission official

Gaza [Palestine], December 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Municipal elections are taking place in the West Bank on Saturday, and over 4,05,000 Palestinians can cast their votes, the chairman of the Central Elections Commission said.

"Elections of lawmakers to 154 municipal councils on the West Bank began at 07:00 [05:00 GMT]. Currently, 4,05,687 citizens of Palestine are eligible to vote," Hanna Nasir told a press conference.

The Gaza Strip, the other Palestinian area, does not hold elections as it is prohibited by the Hamas, which controls the enclave. (ANI/Sputnik)

