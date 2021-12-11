Doctors protest in Pakistan's Sindh enters seventh day over increase in salaries, risk allowances

Doctors in Pakistan's Punjab province continue to protest for the seventh consecutive day, demanding an increase in the salaries and risk allowances of house officers as well as host graduates, reported local media. They are also demanding that those doctors working for eliminating coronavirus from the country should be made permanent, reported The Express Tribune.

In the support of their protests, doctors boycotted OPDs in different hospitals of Sindh, including Karachi. They gathered at hospitals and chanted slogans backing their demands. Sindh Health Department has accepted one of our demands to meet the shortage of doctors in hospitals which was the most important one, said the protesting medics, stressing that until other demands are not met they will continue to protest and boycott OPDs.

"We are happy that our demand has been taken seriously, but others are still not accepted. Until all demands are met, we will continue to protest in hospitals and boycott OPDs," The Express Tribune quoted one of the protesters as saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)