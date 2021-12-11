Left Menu

5.6 magnitude quake hits eastern Indonesia

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's eastern Maluku province on Saturday night, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 11-12-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 22:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 11 (ANI/Xinhua): A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's eastern Maluku province on Saturday night, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said.

The quake jolted at 22:29 Jakarta time (1529 GMT), with the epicenter at 163 km northeast of Maluku Barat Daya district and the depth at 10 km under the seabed, the agency said.

The quake did not trigger a tsunami, according to the agency. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

