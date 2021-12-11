Left Menu

US Assistant Secretary of State Donfried to visit Moscow, Kyiv: Washington

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Karen Donfried, will visit Moscow and Kiev from December 13-15, and then will meet with EU representatives in Brussels to discuss diplomatic resolution of the situation in Ukraine, the US State Department said on Saturday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
After Russia and Ukraine, the US official will head to Brussels, where consultations with NATO allies and EU partners will take place. The talks will focus on the diplomatic resolution of the situation in Ukraine.

"Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Karen Donfried will travel to Kyiv, Ukraine and Moscow, Russia December 13-15 to meet with senior government officials," a press statement said.

After Russia and Ukraine, the US official will head to Brussels, where consultations with NATO allies and EU partners will take place. The talks will focus on the diplomatic resolution of the situation in Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

