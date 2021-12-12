China represents today strategic and ideological challenge: Josep Borrell at G7

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday said that China represents today a strategic and ideological challenge. Borrell made these remarks during the gathering of Foreign Ministers from G7 members in the UK. This was their second meeting this year.

"We also talked about China. China represents today a challenge, a strategic and ideological challenge. And there also, we have to be vigilant, gathering our forces in order to ensure, for example, the freedom of navigation in the South China sea where 40% of the exports of European Union pass by these waters," said Borrell. "For us, to keep free navigation in these waters is very important. This part of the world is the aorta vein of the economics of Europe," he added.

Despite a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods, the EU recognizes the Chinese government as a human rights offender and systemic rival. Last month, the European Commission had announced a new USD 340-billion global strategy to boost sustainable links around the world called Global Gateway, a move being seen as a counter to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

During his address, EU foreign policy chief also highlighted the situation at the eastern border of Europe, in Ukraine. He accused Russia of massing troops and vowed to stand behind Ukraine in support of its sovereignty. "In the meeting today, all of us have been united in standing behind Ukraine in support of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We are in the deterrent mode to make Russia understand that anything that could represent an attack on Ukraine would have a high price," he added.

The G7 Foreign and Development Ministers' Meeting will take place at The Museum of Liverpool on December 11 and 12. Australia, India, and South Korea are taking part in the two-day meeting. (ANI)

