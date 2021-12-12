Armed man shot dead by London Police

An armed man in the UK who appeared to have robbed a bank was shot at by law enforcement and succumbed to his injuries, the London police said. "At 15:04hrs on Saturday, 11 December police were called to reports of a man with a firearm seen to enter a bank and bookmakers in the vicinity of Marloes Road, W8. The man was then seen to get into a vehicle and leave the area," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

A few minutes later armed law enforcement officers stopped the suspect's vehicle. "Shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds. The London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance were called and the man was treated at the scene. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at 16:08hrs," the police said.

Efforts are underway to confirm the man's identity and to inform his next of kin, the police said. There were some road closures in place in the area following the incident. The incident is not being treated as terrorism. (ANI)

