Left Menu

Armed man shot dead by London Police

An armed man in the UK who appeared to have robbed a bank was shot at by law enforcement and succumbed to his injuries, the London police said.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-12-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 08:52 IST
Armed man shot dead by London Police
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An armed man in the UK who appeared to have robbed a bank was shot at by law enforcement and succumbed to his injuries, the London police said. "At 15:04hrs on Saturday, 11 December police were called to reports of a man with a firearm seen to enter a bank and bookmakers in the vicinity of Marloes Road, W8. The man was then seen to get into a vehicle and leave the area," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

A few minutes later armed law enforcement officers stopped the suspect's vehicle. "Shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds. The London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance were called and the man was treated at the scene. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at 16:08hrs," the police said.

Efforts are underway to confirm the man's identity and to inform his next of kin, the police said. There were some road closures in place in the area following the incident. The incident is not being treated as terrorism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols; Soccer-Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC 1.9 billion euro capital injection and more

Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021