Dozen people missing after gas explosion in Sicily: Reports

At least 12 people went missing after a gas explosion in Ravanusa, located in the province of Agrigento in Sicily, local media report.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 12-12-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 11:33 IST
Dozen people missing after gas explosion in Sicily: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Rome [Italy], December 12 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 12 people went missing after a gas explosion in Ravanusa, located in the province of Agrigento in Sicily, local media report. The explosion occurred on Saturday evening, likely as a result of a rupture of a city gas pipeline, the Giornale di Sicilia newspaper said.

The blast led to the collapse of a four-storey building. Nearby buildings were also affected. Twelve people are reported missing. According to the il Messaggero newspaper, the missing include three children and a pregnant woman with her husband.

The search and rescue efforts are ongoing. According to some media reports, one person was pulled dead from the rubble. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

