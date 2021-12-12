Left Menu

Pakistan logs 288 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in past 24 hours

Pakistan has reported seven more deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,720, local media reported on Sunday.

12-12-2021
Pakistan has reported seven more deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,720, local media reported on Sunday. As per National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 288 more people were infected with the coronavirus.

A total of 46,006 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 372 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 0.62 percent. On Saturday, the country has witnessed a surge in fresh infection, it reported 395 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to National Command and Operation Centre.

On Friday, the country recorded 313 fresh coronavirus cases, as per NCOC. A total of 50,859 samples were tested, out of which 395 turned out to be positive.

