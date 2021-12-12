Left Menu

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes eastern Japan

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake took place on Sunday in the eastern Japanese prefecture of Ibaraki, which is to the northeast of Tokyo, there is no risk of a tsunami, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake took place on Sunday in the eastern Japanese prefecture of Ibaraki, which is to the northeast of Tokyo, there is no risk of a tsunami, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The earthquake was registered at 12:31 p.m. local time (3:31 GMT), with its epicenter located at a depth of 31 miles, according to the agency.

The agency's map shows that quakes with a magnitude up to 3.0 were felt in various Tokyo districts. There has been no information regarding casualties or damage at the moment.

