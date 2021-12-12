Left Menu

Russia confirms 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 12-12-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 14:25 IST
Russia confirms 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], December 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,016,896, the federal response center said on Sunday. "Over the past 24 hours, 29,929 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,306 cases (7.7%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.30%.

Moscow registered 2,862 new COVID-19 cases, followed by the Moscow region with 2,040 new cases and St. Petersburg with 2,012 new cases. The response center reported 1,132 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 289,483.

In the same 24 hours, 31,391 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,741,355. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

