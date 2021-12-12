Left Menu

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the Fayzabad region in Afghanistan, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Sunday.

ANI | Fayzabad | Updated: 12-12-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 18:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 17:30:01 IST with a depth of 15 Km, 131 kilometres south-southwest of Fayzabad of Afghanistan.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 12-12-2021, 17:30:01 IST, Lat: 35.95 & Long: 70.20, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 131km SSW of Fayzabad," NCS informed in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

