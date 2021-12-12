Left Menu

Young Chinese have little interest in democracy, says report

Chinese youngsters show little interest in democracy but they are not satisfied with the present Communist system, said reports.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 12-12-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 19:10 IST
Young Chinese have little interest in democracy, says report
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese youngsters show little interest in democracy but they are not satisfied with the present Communist system, said reports. The Western media explained that fading interest in democracy is due to China suppressing free speech and brainwashing people through its education system.

According to National Bureau of Statistics, some 208.5 million Chinese were born between 1990 and 1999 -- roughly equal to the combined populations of Russia and the United Kingdom and if followers of a democratic movement did exist, or still exist today, then surely a strident vanguard would have emerged. Yet their silence was deafening, said Zhou Xin in an opinion piece in Nikkei Asia. Also, China's youths clearly have not swallowed everything they learned in school, and are practicing their ideas in ways that differ from the values of the ruling Communist party.

Further, the logical extension of this dictum to the economy has led to incredible changes still unthinkable in many Western democracies. Consider China's sharing economy and electronic payments system, which have resulted in economic growth much faster than in the West. However, the price that China's rulers have had to pay for the younger generation's confidence is unimaginable. Maintaining the sustained growth of an economy that is almost 75% connected to the US cannot be solved by slogans from the Mao era, according to Zhou Xin.

Also, the truth is China's people want more, the writer said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021