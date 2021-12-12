Left Menu

Indonesia reports 163 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 12-12-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 19:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 163 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,259,143, according to the country's Health Ministry. The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by seven to 143,936, while 184 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,110,049.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 146.48 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 102.91 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia has so far administered over 250.65 million doses, including the third booster jabs. The Indonesian government aims to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

