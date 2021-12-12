Left Menu

Pakistan cop guarding polio team killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A security personnel guarding the polio vaccination team in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was killed during an armed attack on the team on Sunday, reported local media.

ANI | Tank | Updated: 12-12-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 21:46 IST
Pakistan cop guarding polio team killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A security personnel guarding the polio vaccination team in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was killed in an armed attack on the team on Sunday, reported local media. Confirming the reports of the attack, Tank Deputy Commissioner Kabir Khan Afridi said that some armed men opened fire at a police constable deputed for providing security to the polio vaccination team in Tank's Shada village, reported Geo News.

Afridi further stated that police constable died on the spot while armed men fled the scene. The incident came just after Saturday's attack in the Tank when security personnel protecting the polio team was killed by armed men. Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan had claimed responsibility for the attack.

These incidents are not of the first of their kind in Pakistan as extremist groups often target polio teams and security assigned to protect them, claiming the vaccination campaigns are a "conspiracy to sterilise children", according to Geo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021