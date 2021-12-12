India must intervene for freedom of Pak-occupied Sindh, Balochistan: MQM chief Altaf Hussain

Muttahidda Qaumi Movement's (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has appealed to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Indian Parliament to come for the freedom of Sindh and Balochistan on war footing basis. The people of these two Pakistan-occupied territories are in a miserable state and looking forward to the UN, UK and the world's largest democracy, India for help. These Democratic countries must not ignore the legitimate call from the people of these two Pakistan-occupied territories and must execute their influence and practical support for their freedom as per the charter of the UN.

The terror-exporting ghoulish military of Pakistan has converted Pakistan a safe haven for terrorist organisations Taliban, ISIS, LeJ, etc on the same pattern of Afghanistan. Thus the peace of the region and the entire world is seriously at stake. The silence over demands of the people of Pakistan-occupied territories of Sindh and Balochistan will be tantamount to allowing the demonic military of Pakistan to play with the lives of the millions of people all over the world.

While addressing the Muhajir Martyrs' Day gathering organised by the UK MQM chapter in London, Saturday, said that there are facts in the history of Britain about how the British Empire occupied the subcontinent, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs belonging to all religions were fighting together against the occupation of the subcontinent and there are the big guerrillas involved. These guerrillas have been martyred for freedom, hanged. And the Hindu freedom fighters were brutally martyred and their bodies were riddled with bullets. The British adopted the policy of "fight and rule" to maintain their occupation. They divided the people of India on the basis of religion. Hindus and Muslims practiced two different religions. Today, history has proved that Maulana Hassan Madani and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and their like-minded dignitaries were correct in saying that a nation is not formed by religion but is related to geography.

There are no adherents of any one religion or creed in the geography of any country. No nation is a unit but consists of people belonging to different religions and beliefs. Hussain said that the division of the subcontinent India was the biggest mistake of human history as a result of which not only geography was divided but millions of people fell victim to it, millions were raped, families were divided. He said that every year on the occasion of Eid, Holi, Diwali and every festival on the border of Pakistan and India, soldiers exchange gifts and hug each other but when we talk of friendship between India and Pakistan, we are accused of being pro-India.

The MQM Supremo appealed to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, his Government, the Parliament of India and the people that the partition of India was the fault of our forefathers, they committed a huge sin and we the Muhajirs are paying the cost of that huge sin. The land there has been narrowed for them, India must open doors for Muhajirs."I promise we will reverse the mistake and repay the debt of kindness by our deeds."Hussain said that the partition of India was not by the poor Muhajirs but by the Muslim Nawabs, feudal lords and the rich elite who had become agents of the British.

Together they divided India while those who had lived together for thousands of years became enemies of each other. Just as the elite of Sindh today has become agents of the Punjab and the army using the Sindhi card to keep Sindh enslaved for their vested interests. Sindh has been turned into a satellite colony of Punjab and its the land and resources are robbed by the ghoulish military of Pakistan. They are closing down the doors of jobs to the Muhajirs.

He said that like the Sindhi elite has become the pimps of the army and are working to enslave the poor Muhajirs. He appealed to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the Government of India and the people of India to help liberate Sindh in the same way that you liberated East Pakistan.

"We promise that we will not form a union with Pakistan but will form a union with India like the European Union." He said that Punjab and army have sold Balochistan and Sindh to China. Please save Sindh and Balouchistan and help the people of Sindh and Balochistan to get freedom from Pakistan and China.

Pakistan has become an open threat to world peace and will torment the whole world through its terrorism. He said that a few days ago, hundreds of policemen were killed and injured by those who were shouting slogans against the extremist organisation, TLP. The Pakistani military hugged them, monetised their terrorism and supported them. Likewise, the military hugged Taliban terrorists and has provided them safe haven and jobs.

On the other, the demonic military of Pakistan imposed sanctions on Muslim Muhajirs and used force to stop them from performing the rituals on Martyr's Day. The manner in which the paramilitary Rangers brutally tortured MQM workers, sisters, journalists and photographers on Martyrs' Day in Azizabad is indescribable. Hussain appealed to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Government of India and the people of India, saying that Altaf Hussain is begging you for help, help us for God's sake, as we are facing genocide.

Addressing the Muslims of India, he said that they should consider India as their homeland, be with the government and the people there, treat the Hindus there with love, the Hindus of India do not hate you, if that happened then more than 200 million Muslims would not live in India today. Addressing the Muhajir nation in Pakistan, Hussain said that they should create unity and harmony among themselves and be ready to make all kinds of sacrifices for their survival and the better future of future generations. Otherwise, our next generations will be left as slaves in the occupied territories. Hussain paid rich tributes to the martyrs of MQM and prayed for them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)