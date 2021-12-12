Left Menu

Vietnam reports 14,638 new COVID-19 cases, 1,413,051 in total

Vietnam reported 14,638 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 14,621 locally transmitted and 17 imported, according to its Ministry of Health.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 12-12-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 22:52 IST
Vietnam reports 14,638 new COVID-19 cases, 1,413,051 in total
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 14,638 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 14,621 locally transmitted and 17 imported, according to its Ministry of Health. Most of the community cases were reported in southern localities, including 1,216 in Ho Chi Minh City, 920 in Tay Ninh province, and 745 in Dong Thap province. The Vietnamese capital Hanoi also logged the record high number of infections in a single day with 980 cases.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 1,413,051 with 27,839 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, 1,054,720 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 1,295 from Saturday. Some 132.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 57.4 million second shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Sunday, the country has registered more than 1.4 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021