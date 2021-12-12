Iran reports 2,289 new COVID-19 cases, 61,54,813 in total

Tehran [Iran], December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Sunday 2,289 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 61,54,813. According to the ministry's latest daily briefing, the pandemic has claimed 1,30,722 lives in the country so far, after 61 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 59,69,591 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,104 remained in intensive care units, the ministry's official website wrote. By Sunday, 5,86,96,394 Iranians have received their first vaccine doses, including 4,93,77,847 who have taken two jabs, and 25,04,552 who have received their booster doses.

The official report added that 4,00,54,772 tests have so far been carried out across the country. Hamidreza Jamaati, secretary of Iran's national scientific committee in charge of the COVID-19 epidemic, said the research concerning the possibility of vaccinating children under the age of 12 years is ongoing. (ANI/Xinhua)

