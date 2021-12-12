Left Menu

Iran reports 2,289 new COVID-19 cases, 61,54,813 in total

The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Sunday 2,289 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 61,54,813.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 12-12-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 23:01 IST
Iran reports 2,289 new COVID-19 cases, 61,54,813 in total
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Tehran [Iran], December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Sunday 2,289 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 61,54,813. According to the ministry's latest daily briefing, the pandemic has claimed 1,30,722 lives in the country so far, after 61 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 59,69,591 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,104 remained in intensive care units, the ministry's official website wrote. By Sunday, 5,86,96,394 Iranians have received their first vaccine doses, including 4,93,77,847 who have taken two jabs, and 25,04,552 who have received their booster doses.

The official report added that 4,00,54,772 tests have so far been carried out across the country. Hamidreza Jamaati, secretary of Iran's national scientific committee in charge of the COVID-19 epidemic, said the research concerning the possibility of vaccinating children under the age of 12 years is ongoing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021