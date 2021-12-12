Left Menu

Hundreds protesting mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in centre of Prague

About 500 people in Prague are protesting on Sunday against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for the elderly and people working in certain areas, due to take effect in the Czech Republic on March 1, 2022, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

ANI | Prague | Updated: 12-12-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 23:12 IST
Hundreds protesting mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in centre of Prague
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Prague [Czech Republic] December 12 (ANI/Sputnik): About 500 people in Prague are protesting on Sunday against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for the elderly and people working in certain areas, due to take effect in the Czech Republic on March 1, 2022, a Sputnik correspondent reported. The protesters have gathered on Wenceslas Square and are collecting signatures on the petition against the mandatory vaccination. The demonstrators will hand over the document to the Czech government during the march after the rally.

"We, the Czech citizens, are urging the government to adhere to the constitution of the republic when taking actions and to never break the main law even for the sake of the highest good. Every citizen is entitled to decide on their own whether to get vaccinated against coronavirus or not," Jakub Olbert, the leader of the Otevreme Cesko - Chcipl PES initiative, said at the rally, adding that the mandatory vaccination violates the Czech constitution. The demonstration is going on without breaching public order so far, a police officer told Sputnik.

On December 6, the government approved the health ministry's proposal to introduce mandatory vaccination for people aged 60 and over and medical staff, police officers, firefighters, the military, and social workers. On Friday, the corresponding amendments were published in the register of legislation. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021