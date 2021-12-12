Left Menu

Russia maintains nuclear parity with US, but leads in new armaments: Putin

Moscow and Washington maintain nuclear parity, but when it comes to new armaments, Russia is the world leader, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 12-12-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 23:14 IST
Russia maintains nuclear parity with US, but leads in new armaments: Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], December 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow and Washington maintain nuclear parity, but when it comes to new armaments, Russia is the world leader, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday. "Russia and the United States maintain general parity of carriers and the number of warheads, but [Russia] is, unconditionally, the leader in promising developments ... And we do not only modernize the traditional assets at our disposal, but we create new complexes. In this sense, we can affirm that we are the world's number one in this direction," Putin told the Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1.

The president added that other countries would definitely have hypersonic missiles in the future, but by that time, Russia would likely have appropriate defences. "I have always said and can repeat it now that leading military countries of the world will of course possess the same weapons that Russia has today. I mean hypersonic weapons. But since 2018 [when Russia unveiled its new hypersonic weapons], nobody else has developed this weapon yet. They will do it eventually but I think that we will be able to impress our partners by the fact that when they obtain this weapon, we will highly likely have means to counter it," Putin said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021