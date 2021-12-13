Left Menu

Imran Khan govt fought Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan in past, will do it future: Pak Minister

After the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan announced the end of a ceasefire with the Imran Khan government last week, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that those who were not willing to comply, the state fought them in the past, and can do the same in future also, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-12-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 08:36 IST
Imran Khan govt fought Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan in past, will do it future: Pak Minister
Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

After the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan announced the end of a ceasefire with the Imran Khan government last week, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that those who were not willing to comply, the state fought them in the past, and can do the same in future also, reported local media. Addressing a press conference on Sunday after TTP claimed responsibility for killing a policeman guarding the polio vaccination team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Chaudhry with regard to the Pakistani Taliban said the state was willing to move forward with those who agree to abide by the Constitution, reported The News International.

Those who were not willing to comply, "we have fought them in the past, and can do the same in future also", he added. Referring to the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, he said the state had no confusion with regard to the TLP and all similar outfits as well.

Stressing that there were big question marks on various parties' sources of funding, the Minister said that there was no record of funding of TLP, an extremist party in Pakistan that has been recently removed from the proscribed group. Chaudhry also claimed that various extremist parties and groups had also been registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). (ANI)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
2
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021