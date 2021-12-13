Left Menu

Malaysia reports 3,490 new COVID-19 infections, 17 new deaths

Malaysia reported 3,490 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,691,639, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 13-12-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 09:50 IST
Malaysia reports 3,490 new COVID-19 infections, 17 new deaths
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 3,490 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,691,639, according to the health ministry. Fourteen of the new cases are imported, with 3,476 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Seventeen more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,879. A total of 5,399 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,601,908.

Among 58,852 active cases, 407 are being held in intensive care and 216 of those are in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 67,376 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone. Some 79.4 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.1 percent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
2
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021