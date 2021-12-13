Left Menu

1 Palestinian killed, 2 injured by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

A Palestinian man was killed, and two others injured early on Monday by Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, Palestinian medics and eyewitnesses said.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 13-12-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 11:04 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 13 (ANI/Xinhua): A Palestinian man was killed, and two others injured early on Monday by Israeli soldiers in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, Palestinian medics and eyewitnesses said. The head of the Emergency and Ambulance Department at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, Ahmad Jibril, told reporters that 31-year-old Jamil al-Kayyal was shot dead, and two other men were moderately injured.

Palestinian eyewitnesses said that a special Israeli army force stormed al-Ain refugee camp and the old city of Nablus to arrest wanted Palestinian activists, who are involved in carrying out attacks against Israel. Israeli soldiers wounded two other Palestinians and arrested a third one from his home in the refugee camp, they said.

Israeli media reported that several Palestinian gunmen opened fire at the Israeli troops to prevent them from proceeding into the city of Nablus, but no injuries were reported among the soldiers. On Friday, a Palestinian demonstrator was killed and dozens were injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers near Nablus, medics and eyewitnesses said. The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement that the demonstrator succumbed to a severe injury.

Every Friday, the Palestinians organized rallies and protests against the Israeli government's policies of expanding settlements and confiscation of lands, and the demonstrations usually turn into clashes with the Israeli soldiers. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

