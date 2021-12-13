Left Menu

Pakistan: Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif appears before Lahore Court in money laundering case

Pakistan's Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif appeared before Lahore Court on Monday for a money laundering case against him and his son, reported local media.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 13-12-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 11:59 IST
Pakistan: Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif appears before Lahore Court in money laundering case
PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif appeared before Lahore Court on Monday for a money laundering case against him and his son, reported local media. Shehbaz along with his lawyer appeared before the court in Monday's hearing, while his son Hamza Shahbaz skipped court appearance as he was in Islamabad, reported Geo News.

The court had excepted Hamza's plea for a day exemption from appearance. A copy of the reference was provided to the co-accused in the case and later hearing was adjourned until December 20, the Pakistani publication said further. On Saturday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was directed to file a charge sheet against Shahbaz Sharif and his son by the court.

Shehbaz and Hamza are facing Rs 25 billion money laundering charges in the sugar scandal. The PML-N leader is accused of aiding and abetting his sons Hamza and Salman in accumulating more assets than their sources of income could justify, according to ARY News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
2
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soccer-Salah condemns Gerrard's Villa to defeat on Liverpool return and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea need late penalty to beat Leeds 3-2; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021