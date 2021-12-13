Pakistan: Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif appears before Lahore Court in money laundering case

Pakistan's Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif appeared before Lahore Court on Monday for a money laundering case against him and his son, reported local media. Shehbaz along with his lawyer appeared before the court in Monday's hearing, while his son Hamza Shahbaz skipped court appearance as he was in Islamabad, reported Geo News.

The court had excepted Hamza's plea for a day exemption from appearance. A copy of the reference was provided to the co-accused in the case and later hearing was adjourned until December 20, the Pakistani publication said further. On Saturday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was directed to file a charge sheet against Shahbaz Sharif and his son by the court.

Shehbaz and Hamza are facing Rs 25 billion money laundering charges in the sugar scandal. The PML-N leader is accused of aiding and abetting his sons Hamza and Salman in accumulating more assets than their sources of income could justify, according to ARY News. (ANI)

