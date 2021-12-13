Left Menu

Taliban urge Chinese to invest in Afghanistan

The Taliban have asked traders, especially Chinese investors, to put money into Afghanistan and vowed to ensure their security, reported local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 13-12-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 13:32 IST
Taliban's spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid. Image Credit: ANI
Referring to foreign interference in domestic issues, Karimi said the Taliban do not want to interfere in other's affairs and that they will not allow others to do so either. With regard to Beijing, Zabiullah Mujahid, deputy Minister of Information and Culture and spokesperson of the Taliban, addressing a news conference here on Sunday, said that China is one of the most important countries in the region, and emphasised that having good relations with the country will be the Taliban's great achievement.

China on Sunday inaugurated a construction project in Kabul. Wang Yu who, Chinese ambassador to Kabul, attended the inauguration ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

