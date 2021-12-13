Left Menu

Russia confirms 29,558 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

13-12-2021
Moscow [Russia], December 13 (ANI/Sputnik) Russia has confirmed 29,558 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,046,454, the federal response centre said on Monday. "Over the past 24 hours, 29,558 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,328 cases (7.9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.30%.

Moscow registered 2,894 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by the Moscow region with 1,999 new cases, and Saint Petersburg with 1,968 new cases. The response center also reported 1,121 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 290,604.

In the same 24 hours, 28,561 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,769,916. (ANI/Sputnik)

