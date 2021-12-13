US, China, North Korea agree on declaration on peace treaty: S Korean President

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday said that China, North Korea and the United States have agreed in principle to the declaration putting an end to the Korean War, Russian media reported. During a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison after bilateral talks in Canberra, Moon said that Australia has also supported the end of war declaration proposal by the Korean government and the relevant parties to the declaration.

"Australia has also supported the end of war declaration proposal by the Korean Government and the relevant parties to this declaration. It would be the United States, China and Republic of Korea and North Korea. And I believe, in principle, everybody agrees to the declaration," Sputnik news agency quoting Moon as saying reported. The president also said that the declaration should establish a peace regime in the Korean Peninsula and put an end to the "quite unstable" armistice, stressing that it was important to initiate the talks between North and South Korea and between the US and North Korea, Sputnik reported.

The Korean War de-facto ended in 1953 after the US and Democratic People's Republic of Korea ratified an armistice without signing a peace treaty, as per the Russian publication. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)