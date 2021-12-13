Left Menu

Bomber kills himself, injures 8 at Russian monastery

A 18-year-old man set off an improvised explosive device at a monastery in a local suburb, killing himself and injuring eight others on Monday, TASS news agency reported.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 13-12-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 16:00 IST
Bomber kills himself, injures 8 at Russian monastery
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], December 13 (ANI/Xinhua): A 18-year-old man set off an improvised explosive device at a monastery in a local suburb, killing himself and injuring eight others on Monday, TASS news agency reported. The attacker, a former student at an Orthodox school of the Vvedensky Vladychny Monastery, had a personal conflict with other students and teachers, according to TASS.

Seven teenagers were among the injured, and the blast damaged the door of the school at the centuries-old monastery. The perpetrator was planning to launch the attack during morning prayers, but the bomb went off at the entrance, the report said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

Study: Sunshine might protect children, young adults from multiple sclerosis

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021