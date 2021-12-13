Left Menu

Technical work with Nord Stream 2 project regulator ongoing: Russia

13-12-2021
Moscow [Russia], December 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The technical work with the regulator of the Nord Stream 2 project is ongoing, and the Russian side meets all the requirements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said that the project does not yet comply with European law and therefore cannot be approved right now.

"The work with the regulator continues, the company is fulfilling all the requirements of the regulator. Here you just need to be patient, such as technical bureaucratic work, and legal work. Therefore, work continues there, let's not get ahead of ourselves," Peskov told reporters. (ANI/Sputnik)

