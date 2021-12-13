Left Menu

US: At least 64 people dead in Kentucky tornadoes

At least 64 people have been confirmed dead as a result of four tornadoes that hit the US state of Kentucky last weekend, US media reported on Monday.

US: At least 64 people dead in Kentucky tornadoes
As many as 105 still remain unaccounted for.

Speaking at a press briefing, Governor Andy Beshear pointed out that the number of casualties as a result of the natural disaster are "fluid" and will undoubtedly increase. "As of this morning, our best count for confirmed deaths are 64 Kentuckians," he said. "We believe it will certainly be above 70, maybe even 80. It may be a week or even more before we have a final count," he added.

The Kentucky Governor said that the authorities continue to search for missing persons. "Currently we believe there are at least 105 Kentuckians that are unaccounted for," he said. On Sunday, US President Joe Biden had approved a major disaster declaration for the state of Kentucky. (ANI)

