Left Menu

US Treasury Secretary meets with G7 counterparts, central bank governors

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday met virtually with G7 counterparts and central bank governors about issues including COVID-19 vaccinations and the global supply chain, the Treasury Department said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 22:59 IST
US Treasury Secretary meets with G7 counterparts, central bank governors
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], December 13 (ANI/Sputnik): US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday met virtually with G7 counterparts and central bank governors about issues including COVID-19 vaccinations and the global supply chain, the Treasury Department said. "Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen participated in a virtual meeting of the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors today. G7 members discussed the global economic outlook and the importance of boosting global vaccination rates to combat the pandemic, as well as the importance of resilient global supply chains," the readout said.

The group also discussed the macroeconomic implications of climate change and the technical work the G7 will pursue to better understand climate mitigation measures, the readout said. Yellen endorsed along with her counterparts the G7 finance ministers statement on actions to support antibiotic development, the readout said. The statement calls on G7 members to address the antibiotic development shortfall using market incentives, it added.

A G7 foreign ministers summit was held in Liverpool on December 10-12, where leaders discussed issues including post-pandemic recovery, global health and human rights. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
2
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey
3
Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

 Global
4
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021