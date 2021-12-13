Left Menu

US Defense Secy speaks with Rajnath Singh, expressed grief over death of CDS Rawat

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday spoke with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and expressed condolences over the passing away of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife, and colleagues in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

13-12-2021
US Defense Secy speaks with Rajnath Singh, expressed grief over death of CDS Rawat
India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat who died on Wednesday in chopper crash. Image Credit: ANI
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday spoke with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and expressed condolences over the passing away of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife, and colleagues in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. "I spoke with Indian MoD Singh to reiterate my sincere condolences for the loss of Indian Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Bipin Rawat, and to reaffirm the United States' commitment to carry on Gen. Rawat's legacy through continuing to strengthen the US-India defence relationship," US Defense Secretary tweeted.

Austin also reaffirmed the US commitment to strengthening US-India ties and deepening the India-US defence partnership. Thirteen of the 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter, including India's first chief of defence staff (CDS), his wife Madhulika Rawat were among those killed after it crashed on December 8.

On Friday, the bodies of General Rawat his wife and his defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder were cremated with full military honours in the Brar Square crematorium in the national capital. Leaders from across the world expressed grief over the death of the CDS Rawat. (ANI)

