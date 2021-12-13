Left Menu

Iran reports 2,706 daily COVID-19 cases, 6,157,519 in total

Iran's health ministry on Monday reported 2,706 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infection to 6,157,519.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 13-12-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 23:21 IST
Iran reports 2,706 daily COVID-19 cases, 6,157,519 in total
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Tehran [Iran], December 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's health ministry on Monday reported 2,706 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infection to 6,157,519. The pandemic also claimed 42 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally, since its outbreak in February 2020, to 130,764, said the update by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

A total of 5,975,404 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,069 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry. By Monday, 58,778,763 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 49,560,783 of them have taken two jabs. Meanwhile, 2,745,192 people in the country have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The report added that 40,157,086 tests have so far been carried out across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
2
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey
3
Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

Soccer-Elkeson still available for China despite Guangzhou departure

 Global
4
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021