Nicaraguan nationals in Taiwan disappointed, concerned about future after cut in diplomatic ties

The decision of the Nicaraguan government to cut diplomatic ties with Taipei has saddened and shocked their nationals residing in Taiwan, and students, in particular, are worried about their futures, reported local media. "Taiwan is the safest place. In Taiwan, we have found hope and a new, different way of life," Focus Taiwan quoted a Nicaraguan student as saying on Monday.

The students came to the island nation on a scholarship offered by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). Another Nicaraguan referring to the country's announcement of cutting diplomatic ties with Taipei said, "I guess China is offering something that Taiwan can not."

The Nicaraguan man is in his late 20s and works for a biotech company in Taipei. He is part of a small community of about 50 Nicaraguans working in the private sector here. On December 9, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada had said in a televised announcement the government of Nicaragua declares that it recognises that there is only one China in the world.

Nicaragua's announcement leaves a little more than a dozen countries worldwide that maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, including fellow Central American countries Honduras and Guatemala. Although Taiwan and China have been separately governed for more than 70 years, Beijing views the democratic island of 24 million people as part of its territory and has regularly stated its aim of "reunification," despite the fact Taiwan has never been ruled by the Chinese Communist Party. (ANI)

