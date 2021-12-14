Left Menu

7.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia. tsunami warning issued

Indonesia has issued a tsunami warning for coastlines near the Flores Sea in the country after an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale was registered 95 km north of Maumere, Indonesia at 03

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 14-12-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 10:12 IST
7.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia. tsunami warning issued
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia has issued a tsunami warning for coastlines near the Flores Sea in the country after an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale was registered 95 km north of Maumere, Indonesia at 03:20:26 GMT on Tuesday reported Sputnik. The epicentre, with a depth of 75.9 km, was initially determined to be at 7.758 degrees south latitude and 122.313 degrees east longitude.

Tsunami waves are possible for coasts within 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) of the quake's epicentre, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said Sputnik. Earlier on Saturday night, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake had hit Indonesia's eastern Maluku province.

The quake hit at 22:29 Jakarta time (15:29 GMT), with the epicentre at 163 km northeast of Maluku Barat Daya district and the depth at 10 km under the seabed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
3
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
4
Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

Dr. Remziye Hisar: Google doodle to honor first female Turkish scientist

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021