Left Menu

China attempts to gain control over Pak media: report

China appears to be using Islamabad for a bilateral arrangement to facilitate unhindered control over Pakistan's domestic media through an initiative which disguises as a joint effort to counter a "western smear campaign" and monitor public opinion, the initiative would clearly put China in the driver's seat, a media report said.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-12-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 15:12 IST
China attempts to gain control over Pak media: report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

China appears to be using Islamabad for a bilateral arrangement to facilitate unhindered control over Pakistan's domestic media through an initiative which disguises as a joint effort to counter a "western smear campaign" and monitor public opinion, the initiative would clearly put China in the driver's seat, a media report said. In September 2021, both countries held the first China Pakistan Media Forum to deliberate upon the form of cooperation intended for countering "misinformation" against them. The gathering participants pledged to counter propaganda against their countries through enhanced communication and developing strong coordination by creating the "China-Pakistan Media Corridor", reported Washington Times.

Nong Rong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, had said that the two countries were confronting a propaganda campaign, and the members of their media communities should work together to "promote truth, justice and fairness and become a positive force for regional peace and stability." But indications suggest that China would place a watchdog over Pakistani media, which would have overarching powers in dictating content, presentation and censorship. The proposed institution would monitor public opinion through a network of supporting think tanks and opinion-makers, said Washington Times.

Although the body would have representation from both countries, Beijing is more likely to dictate terms through its embassy in Pakistan. The mechanism would cover Chinese media units present in Pakistan, including local Xinhua News Agency (Urdu), Gwadar Pro and the China Global Television Network. Pakistan would also be responsible for establishing a nodal agency, including representations from the Pakistan Prime Minister Office, Ministry of Information, CPEC Authority, etc, according to Washington Times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021