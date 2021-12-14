Philippines logs 235 new COVID-19 cases

Manila [Philippines], December 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 235 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, marking the lowest daily caseload since May 23, 2020 and bringing the total tally to 2,836,868. The DOH also reported 10 more deaths from COVID-19 complications, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll to 50,351.

The number of active cases in the Southeast Asian country stands currently at 10,526. The DOH said eight laboratories failed to submit data, while four are not operational.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night thanked China for sustaining a supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines. "I'd like to remind everybody that when everything was down for us, it was China (that helped us)," he said in a televised public address.

Duterte said the Philippines and China are "good friends." "Whatever they say about the relations of the Philippines and China, I would maintain that we are good friends, and they were the first one to give us the vaccines," he noted. The Philippines has administered more than 97 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday, with nearly 38 million people being fully vaccinated.

The government plans to vaccinate around 54 million people this year. The DOH has been reporting below 1,000 daily cases since Nov. 24, compared to the record high 26,303 cases on Sept. 11. The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 23 million people for COVID-19 since the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)