Former Nepal foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali tests positive for COVID-19

Former Nepal foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali on Tuesday said that he had tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms.

Taking to Twitter, Gyawali informed that he has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and requested all those who had been in close contact with him for 4-5 days to be careful.

"Tested COVID positive. Have mild symptoms. Kindly request to you all, who have been in close contact since 4-5 days, to be careful, to stay safe and to be tested, if have any symptoms," Pradeep Gyawali tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)