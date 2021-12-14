Left Menu

Former Nepal foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali tests positive for COVID-19

Former Nepal foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali on Tuesday said that he had tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms.

Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Taking to Twitter, Gyawali informed that he has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and requested all those who had been in close contact with him for 4-5 days to be careful.

"Tested COVID positive. Have mild symptoms. Kindly request to you all, who have been in close contact since 4-5 days, to be careful, to stay safe and to be tested, if have any symptoms," Pradeep Gyawali tweeted. (ANI)

