Left Menu

UNHCR, UN Members, Partners Meeting to Assess Global Refugee Forum's Progress

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the government of Switzerland will jointly host a two-day online meeting on Tuesday to assess the Global Refugee Forum's progress.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 14-12-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 18:42 IST
UNHCR, UN Members, Partners Meeting to Assess Global Refugee Forum's Progress
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], December 14 (ANI/ Sputnik): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the government of Switzerland will jointly host a two-day online meeting on Tuesday to assess the Global Refugee Forum's progress. "The first follow-up to the Global Refugee Forum starts today. The High-Level Officials Meeting, a two-day virtual event, will bring together senior government officials, refugees, and various stakeholders, to take stock of progress on how the world responds to refugee situations," UNHCR said in a statement.

The meeting is expected to gather representatives of UN member states, as well as UN partners working in various refugee-related areas, such as various forms of assistance, resettlement, legal and political action. In addition to assessing the progress, participants of the event will also discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and new conflicts on refugee flows, as well as increasing forced displacement which requires more inclusive and sustainable measures, according to UNHCR.

"The event will be an opportunity to identify gaps, review where efforts have continued or been adapted, seek solutions, and pledge new commitments for refugees and host communities ahead of the next Global Refugee Forum in 2023," the statement said. The United Nations General Assembly adopted the global compact to create a framework for comprehensive international refugee policy on December 17, 2018. In 2019, the first Global Refugee Forum took place. It brought the international community together to discuss assistance to refugees and host countries.

The Global Refugee Forum provides support on the issues relating to employment, education, policy developments, fiscal support, solutions to displacement, clean energy, and infrastructure. (ANI/ Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021