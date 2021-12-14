Left Menu

Pak High Commission issues visas to 112 Indian pilgrims to visit Katas Raj temples

The Pakistan High Commission Tuesday issued visas to 112 Indian Hindu pilgrims for visiting Katas Raj temples in Chakwal city of Pakistan's Punjab province.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 18:55 IST
Pak High Commission issues visas to 112 Indian pilgrims to visit Katas Raj temples
Katas Raj temples in Pakistan's Chakwal city. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pakistan High Commission Tuesday issued visas to 112 Indian Hindu pilgrims for visiting Katas Raj temples in Chakwal city of Pakistan's Punjab province. According to the Pakistan High Commission today, the group will be visiting the renowned temple compound, also known as Qila Katas between December 17 to 23, the Pakistan High Commission said in a tweet.

"Today, the High Commission for Pakistan issued 112 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to a prominent Hindu Temple in Punjab, Pakistan. The group would be visiting Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas in Chakwal district of Punjab from 17-23 December 2021," the Embassy in India said. Katas Raj is considered one of the holiest places for the Hindu community in Pakistan. The temples form a complex surrounding a pond named Katas -- which is regarded as sacred by the devotees.

The visit is covered under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974. A large number of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals every year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021