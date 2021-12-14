Women activists express concerns over surge in violence against women in Kabul

Women activists have expressed their concerns about a surge in violence against women in the crisis-torn country while gathering in the capital Kabul, local media reported. Women activists gathered in Kabul to mark the end of a 16-day campaign to "End Violence Against Women" (EVAM), Tolo News reported.

"The EVAW was faded this year and the campaign did not cover other provinces where women have been facing violence," Tolo News quoted Toor Pikai Momand, head of the Mosavoda-e-Zanan Bara-e-Sulh as saying. "Women want freedom. And this is the women's rights based on Islamic values," said Setara Mohabat, university instructor.

According to Tolo News, the women said that they were not able to mount the campaign in some provinces for various reasons. Women's rights activists who ran the campaign called on the Taliban officials to facilitate job and education opportunities for women as well as to include women in the government's structure.

"The findings of EVAW show that many women lost their jobs and girls don't go to schools. The level of violence against women has increased," Tolo News quoted Lima Sapai, a member of the campaign as saying. The EVAW protest started on November 25, which is marked as the international day for EVAW, and ends on December 10, Human Rights Day.

Earlier in September, the United Nations in Afghanistan called on everyone for concrete actions to end violence against women on the eve of the International Day for the EVAW. The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, causing the US-backed government to step down. Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan.

The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)