Mansukh Mandaviya, UAE counterpart focus on increasing cooperation in medical tourism, pharma sector

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday met with his UAE counterpart Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais and discussed strengthening bilateral relations in the health sector between the two countries.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 14-12-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 21:03 IST
Mansukh Mandaviya meets his UAE counterpart Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais (Photo Credit: Twitter/Mansukh Mandaviya). Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday met with his UAE counterpart Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais and discussed strengthening bilateral relations in the health sector between the two countries. Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said that they also talked at length about further increasing cooperation in medical tourism, the pharma sector and other areas.

"Met Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health of UAE and had a detailed discussion on strengthening bilateral relations in health sector between two countries. We also talked at length about further increasing cooperation in medical tourism, pharma sector & other areas," Mandaviya tweeted. Union Health Minister also met with UAE Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. He said that they both had a productive discussion on further strengthening ties between India and UAE.

"Met UAE Minister of State @MoFAICUAE H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. We had a very productive discussion on further strengthening of ties between India & UAE. The cooperation between the two countries has grown even stronger during the #COVID19 challenge," Mandaviya wrote in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

