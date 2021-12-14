Death toll after fuel tank blast in Haiti reaches 60

Port-au-Prince [Haiti], December 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll following a fuel tank explosion in Haiti's northern port city of Cap-Haitien on Tuesday reached 60 and is expected to increase, the RFM Haiti radio station reported, citing the authorities.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing, according to RFM Haiti. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)