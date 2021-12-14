Voting underway to elect president of Nepali Congress

Voting is underway on the City Hall premises in Kathmandu to elect the president of the ruling Nepali Congress as none of the candidates could get a clear majority in the earlier round. The second round of voting started from 3:30 pm (local time) after no one got more than 50 per cent votes in the first round. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Dr. Shekhar Koirala, Prakash Man Singh, Bimalendra Nidhi and Kalyan Gurung were the candidates in the election held on Monday under the 14th General Convention.

The second round of voting is expected to end by 10 and vote counting also is expected to start immediately, the election officials of the party informed. In the first round, Deuba got 2258 votes. Similarly, Dr. Koirala got 1702 votes, Nidhi got 249 votes, Singh got 371 votes and Gurung got 22 votes. Voting for the second round is underway as no candidate got 50 per cent of the votes.

With other presidential candidates giving up in the second phase of the election, NC President Deuba and leader Dr. Koirala are contesting for the party's top post now. (ANI)

