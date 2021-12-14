Left Menu

MoS Meenakashi Lekhi welcomes new Ambassador of Cuba to India

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Tuesday welcomed new Ambassador of Cuba to India, Alejandro Simancas Marin.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 22:28 IST
"Pleasure to meet the new Ambassador of Cuba to India Mr. Alejandro Simancas Marin," tweeted Meenakashi Lekhi.

"Welcomed him to India and extended best wishes for a successful tenure. Look forward to his valuable contribution for enhanced India-Cuba relation," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

