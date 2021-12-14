MoS Meenakashi Lekhi welcomes new Ambassador of Cuba to India

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Tuesday welcomed new Ambassador of Cuba to India, Alejandro Simancas Marin.

"Pleasure to meet the new Ambassador of Cuba to India Mr. Alejandro Simancas Marin," tweeted Meenakashi Lekhi.

"Welcomed him to India and extended best wishes for a successful tenure. Look forward to his valuable contribution for enhanced India-Cuba relation," she said. (ANI)

