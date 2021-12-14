Left Menu

India, Brazil hold bilateral talks on UN-related issues

India and Brazil held bilateral consultations on United Nations-related issues at the Director-General level here.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 14-12-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 23:05 IST
India-Brazil Flag (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

India and Brazil held bilateral consultations on United Nations-related issues at the Director-General level here. The Brazilian delegation was led by Adriano Silva Pucci, Director of the Department of United Nations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil. Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UNP & Summits) led the Indian delegation along with officials from the Embassy of India in Brasilia.

Earlier, India congratulated Brazil for its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the 2022-23 term and welcomed its concurrent tenure with India for the year 2022. As leading voices of the developing world, both sides appreciated the convergences on multilateral issues, including with respect to a wide range of themes on the UNSC agenda. Further, both sides shared their respective priorities during their UNSC tenure. In keeping with the bilateral Strategic Partnership, they agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda, in particular on their shared commitment to reformed multilateralism.

It's expected that India and Brazil will continue their dialogue on the UN reform also. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

