Left Menu

Algeria confirms 1st case of Omicron variant

Algerian health authorities on Tuesday confirmed the detection of the first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, local media reported.

ANI | Algiers | Updated: 15-12-2021 01:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 01:31 IST
Algeria confirms 1st case of Omicron variant
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Algiers [Algeria], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Algerian health authorities on Tuesday confirmed the detection of the first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, local media reported. A foreign national who entered Algeria on December 10 tested positive on his arrival at the International Airport of Algiers. His sample, which was sent to the Institut Pasteur d'Alger, was confirmed on Tuesday as the Omicron variant of the COVID-19, the official APS news agency reported.

Fawzi Derrar, acting director of the Institut Pasteur d'Alger, told reporters that the foreign national was put under quarantine upon his arrival in Algeria. According to the WHO, the Omicron variant, which was first detected in Southern Africa, has been detected in at least 65 countries around the world.

Health authorities in Algeria on Tuesday reported 280 new COVID-19 cases and four new fatalities over the past 24 hours, bringing the total cases in the country to 213,288 and the death toll to 6,155.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021