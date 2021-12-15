Double-dealing of Pakistan behind failure of US mission in Afghanistan, says Senator Menendez

Accusing Pakistan of double-dealing, Democrat senator from New Jersey Robert Menendez on Tuesday said that the US mission failed in Afghanistan as Islamabad offered a safe haven to the Taliban even as its militants targetted and killed US troops. "Islamabad offered a safe haven to the Taliban even as its militants targetted and killed US troops. We need to have a serious conversation with the Pakistani Government in our path forward," said Senator Menendez, who was chairing the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

The senator, who is chairing a hearing of US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on ambassadorial nominations to Pakistan, India and Germany, further said, "As I told this committee last month, the failure of our mission in Afghanistan was due, in a small part, to years of Pakistani double-dealing." He also welcomed the nomination of Donald Armin Blome as US Ambassador to Pakistan.

"We welcome your (Donald Armin Blome as US Ambassador to Pakistan) nomination at this particularly challenging moment in US-Pakistan bilateral relationship," said the Democrat senator. Further, Menendez welcomed the nomination of Eric Garcetti, as US Ambassador to India.

"As a member of Quad, alongside US-Japan-Australia, India is playing a greater role in helping maintain free and open Indo-Pacific. In September, Biden administration hosted 1st-ever in-person Quad Summit," said Menendez. (ANI)

