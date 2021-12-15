Left Menu

Double-dealing of Pakistan behind failure of US mission in Afghanistan, says Senator Menendez

Accusing Pakistan of double-dealing, Democrat senator from New Jersey Robert Menendez on Tuesday said that the US mission failed in Afghanistan as Islamabad offered a safe haven to the Taliban even as its militants targetted and killed US troops.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2021 04:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 04:41 IST
Double-dealing of Pakistan behind failure of US mission in Afghanistan, says Senator Menendez
Senator Robert Menendez chairing the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Accusing Pakistan of double-dealing, Democrat senator from New Jersey Robert Menendez on Tuesday said that the US mission failed in Afghanistan as Islamabad offered a safe haven to the Taliban even as its militants targetted and killed US troops. "Islamabad offered a safe haven to the Taliban even as its militants targetted and killed US troops. We need to have a serious conversation with the Pakistani Government in our path forward," said Senator Menendez, who was chairing the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

The senator, who is chairing a hearing of US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on ambassadorial nominations to Pakistan, India and Germany, further said, "As I told this committee last month, the failure of our mission in Afghanistan was due, in a small part, to years of Pakistani double-dealing." He also welcomed the nomination of Donald Armin Blome as US Ambassador to Pakistan.

"We welcome your (Donald Armin Blome as US Ambassador to Pakistan) nomination at this particularly challenging moment in US-Pakistan bilateral relationship," said the Democrat senator. Further, Menendez welcomed the nomination of Eric Garcetti, as US Ambassador to India.

"As a member of Quad, alongside US-Japan-Australia, India is playing a greater role in helping maintain free and open Indo-Pacific. In September, Biden administration hosted 1st-ever in-person Quad Summit," said Menendez. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021