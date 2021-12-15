Left Menu

Australian PM tested for COVID-19 following casual contact

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was tested for COVID-19 late Tuesday after being deemed a casual contact.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 15-12-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 06:41 IST
Australian PM tested for COVID-19 following casual contact
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Sydney [Australia], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was tested for COVID-19 late Tuesday after being deemed a casual contact. The testing followed his attendance at a school graduation ceremony in Sydney last Friday. A COVID-19 case was later found to be among the 1,000-person event.

Morrison's office confirmed he was deemed a casual contact by New South Wales (NSW) authorities, but he has returned two negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction tests since the event, and NSW Health and the Chief Medical Officer have advised he is not required to isolate. The incident came when the virus, including the new Omicron variant, is wreaking havoc again in NSW, where Sydney locates. The latest new daily case number has jumped to 1,360 on Wednesday, an increase of more than 50 percent compared to 804 on the previous day.

Despite being identified as a casual contact, Morrison will travel on Wednesday to the state of Queensland, which used to close its borders to NSW and Victoria for months due to concern over the spread of the virus and just reopened. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021