India vital strategic partner, plays role in maintaining free, open Indo-Pacific: US Senate Committee

India is a vital strategic partner for the United States and it plays a greater role in helping maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific, said Bob Menendez, Chairman US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "With more than 1.3 billion people and the sixth-largest economy in the world, India is a vital strategic partner for the United States. As a member of the Quad - alongside the United States, Japan, and Australia - India is playing a greater role in helping maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Menendez on Tuesday during the Committee hearing to consider the nomination of Eric M Garcetti to be Ambassador of the US to India.

Menendez also said that when it comes to the bilateral relationship, there is much to discuss. In particular, the shared threat of climate change and India's growing need for electricity presents an opportunity for deeper cooperation. "That is why I introduced the Prioritising Clean Energy and Climate Cooperation with India Act, which would help advance India's climate goals. In addition, dealing with the coronavirus must also remain a core element of our bilateral engagement. As you know, India was on the frontlines of the pandemic earlier this year when it faced a devastating surge in new cases," he added.

Emphasising that he expects Garcetti to be frank with his Indian counterparts not just on areas of cooperation but also on these differences, Menendez said that these all are the bipartisan priorities for the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. (ANI)

